Bruno Fernandes was on fire once again during Manchester United's Champions League victory over İstanbul Başakşehir on Tuesday evening.

The Portuguese opened the scoring with a fierce effort in the seventh minute.

Fernandes positioned himself outside the box during a United corner.

The ball was cleared to him and he made no mistake as he lashed a first-time effort into the roof of the net.

He then scored United's second 10 minutes later.

A goalkeeper error left Fernandes with the simple task of converting into an empty net.

The 26-year-old then had a golden opportunity to net a first-half hat-trick.

United were given a penalty when Marcus Rashford was felled inside the box.

As the side's designated penalty taker, Fernandes was expected to take the spot-kick.

However, he selflessly decided to give the ball to Rashford, who then dispatched from 12 yards.

Footage has now emerged of Fernandes giving Rashford the ball and it's heartwarming to say the least.

You can watch it below:

That's brilliant to see. It's great to see a player thinking constantly about the team rather than himself.

This isn't the first time where Fernandes has shown his selflessness when on a hat-trick.

The former Sporting man was on a hat-trick against Everton earlier this month.

He had a golden opportunity when he ran through on goal in the latter stages.

But instead of taking a shot at goal he squared the ball to Edinson Cavani, who bagged his first goal for the club.

His selflessness is a major reason why he has been so successful during his short time at the club.

Since joining in January, Fernandes has contributed to an incredible 36 goals in 35 games for United.

He's scored 21 times, with 15 assists. Those are just ridiculous numbers for a midfielder.

He will leave United as a legend if he keeps this remarkable form up.

