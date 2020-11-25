It was a case of ‘job done’ for Chelsea as they visited France to take on Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Frank Lampard’s side triumphed 2-1 thanks to Olivier Giroud’s last-minute winner. The win, coupled with Sevilla’s victory over Krasnodar by the same scoreline, meant that Frank Lampard’s side have now progressed to the knockout stages of the competition.

Callum Hudson-Odoi had given the Blues a first half lead, finishing from Mason Mount’s brilliant through ball.

Rennes thought they had earned a point with five minutes remaining only for Giroud to earn the away side all three points.

After the match, Lampard was just glad to have qualified with two matches to spare.

"I’m very happy to qualify with two games to spare," said Lampard afterwards.

"We want to try and top the group, but it was a really tough match for us. Rennes are an underrated team. We played well for big spells and it was a tough, hard-fought win for us.

"We played really well in the first half-hour. The attitude of the players during tough times, a lot of defending against a big, physical team, and then the reaction after their goal. Our desire to try and score a winner, when we knew a draw wasn’t the worst result, made really happy. It shows the strength of the group. It has to continue.

"The players that came on and made an impact and helped us win the game. That also strengthens the group as a whole."

While Lampard will be pleased with the result, he may not be too impressed with the performance of one of his summer signings - Timo Werner.

Werner missed an absolute sitter early on with the scores level at 0-0. The German somehow blazed miles over the bar from six-yards after Hudson-Odoi’s low cross.

Then, in the last minute, he missed a one-on-one but was spared by Giroud’s fantastic match-winning header.

But it wasn’t just those two misses. Werner’s general performance was actually pretty awful and one hilarious video on social media sums it up.

Sarcastically titled: ‘Timo Werner vs Rennes (A) - Chelsea’s very own modern day Gerd Müller?’ the two-minute videos shows Werner’s disaster class from start to finish.

Take a look:

And check out the best reaction on social media:

Werner has actually made an impressive start to his Chelsea career, scoring eight goals in 13 appearances in all competitions.

However, judging by his performances against Rennes, he's not the finished article just yet…

