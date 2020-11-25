Manchester United have put their Champions League campaign back on track.

Through all the trials and tribulations of the Red Devils' season, Europe's premier competition had always proven to be something of an escape for them, until they met İstanbul Başakşehir.

Besides, you'd be forgiven for thinking that United were on course to annihilate their Champions League group based on their walloping performances in the opening two games.

Man Utd back on track in Europe

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer led his side to an impressive 2-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain, before dispatching last year's semi-finalists RB Leipzig 5-0 during an Old Trafford rout.

Nevertheless, despite Istanbul proving the weakest side in the group, the very United that was battered 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur reared its head when they made the trip to the Turkish capital.

But that 2-1 defeat, compounded by two dreadful defensive errors, seemed to serve as inspiration for the Premier League giants in the reverse fixture as they exacted revenge with a 4-1 victory.

Praise for Man Utd's midfield

Bruno Fernandes was the star of the show with a first-half display that reminded everyone he does more than score penalties - smashing home a screamer before bagging a poacher's finish.

The Portuguese playmaker then showed his selflessness by handing Marcus Rashford a penalty to make it 3-0, before Deniz Türüç and Daniel James exchanged goals in the second-half.

However, Fernandes wasn't the only United midfielder catching the eye during their Champions League clash as summer signing Donny van de Beek also attracted due praise.

Van De Beek catches the eye

The 23-year-old has struggled for game time since kissing goodbye to Ajax, but has looked sharp and energetic whenever he's played and the same can be said about his Istanbul performance.

In fact, such was the dynamism and confidence of Van Deek, who is valued at £39.60 million by Transfermarkt, that no less than three United heroes were singing his praises afterward.

According to The Sun, Rio Ferdinand said on BT Sport: “I was very impressed. You spend £40m on a player and you want to see him make more than just cameos here and there.

“I think he is the one player in this squad who is happy playing one-touch, two-touch, keeping it simple... sacrificing parts of his game to help other people flourish.

“In any great team you need players like that and he's one player who will make other players tick, and make them play better.”

Paul Scholes then chipped in: “Some of the one-touch, two-touch play in the first-half was excellent.”

But the greatest praise of all came from Owen Hargreaves, who opined: “I thought Van de Beek was close to perfect. He is so unselfish, he can just fit in and play the right balls everywhere.”

Deserving of more game time

Ferdinand and Scholes are bonafide United legends for their achievements at Old Trafford, while Hargreaves will always be a club hero for THAT Arsenal free-kick and his contribution to Moscow 2008.

As a result, Van de Beek can hold his head up high for having attracted such lavish praise from three fondly-remembered names at the club - and he'll be hoping it resonated with Solskjaer just as much.

It really has been a shame that the Dutchman has spent so much time on the bench already this season because Tuesday once again proved that he's great value for money whenever he plays.

