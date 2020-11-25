Manchester United cruised to a comfortable victory over İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. on Tuesday evening.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring with two goals inside 20 minutes.

He scored his first with a brilliant first-time effort from outside the box, with his second the simplest of tap-ins after a goalkeeper error.

Marcus Rashford then converted from the penalty spot to give United a three-goal advantage at half-time.

Deniz Turuc's goal set up a nervy finish for United, but Daniel James' stoppage time goal would see them get all three points.

It was another brilliant night for Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder was sensational before being taken off in the 59th minute.

The great thing about Fernandes is that he's a team player. The 26-year-old is United's penalty taker, but he decided to relinquish his duties to Rashford despite having a golden chance to get his penalty.

And Fernandes gave a brilliant interview when asked to explain his decision to hand Rashford the spot-kick.

"Of course, every player wants to score a hat-trick," he replied.

"After the game in the Premier League [against West Brom] I told Rashford that he can take the next one. I remembered that.

"He's one of the top scorers in the Champions League and I think it will be important for him to keep going there and taking that confidence.

"But, as I say, it doesn't matter who takes the penalties. All that matters is scoring. When the team scores, I score too."

What a brilliant attitude to have. Fernandes had a golden opportunity to take home the match ball but the team always comes first for him.

It was an interview that went down very well with United fans and you can view the best reaction below:

One man that didn't understand Fernandes' decision to let Rashford take the penalty is Paul Scholes.

"I don't get it," he said on BT Sport at half-time. "Fernandes has taken all the penalties when he's played. He's on the chance of a hat-trick on a European night, I don't understand it.

"But ultimately we get the same result so there's not too much damage done."

