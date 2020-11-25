According to reports from The Sun, Manchester United are lining up Everton’s Marcel Brands as their new Director of Football.

The Dutchman took that same position at Goodison Park in summer 2018 and has overseen a number of impressive signings for the Toffees, not least including Lucas Digne, James Rodriguez and Richarlison.

However, his contract at Everton is up at the end of the season and The Sun claim United are looking to bring him in as their new transfer chief, putting an end to an era in which the Red Devils’ record in the transfer market has been decisively underwhelming.

But would Brands be a good fit for United, or could he end up sustaining the current status quo of big-money additions that don’t quite live up to their price-tags?

GIVEMESPORT writers Jack Saville, Jonathan Gorrie and Christy Malyan provide their answers below to a simple question: should the Red Devils hire Brands?

Jack Saville

“Man United just love stumbling from one disaster to another. Brands' reputation has recovered following a productive summer of Everton transfer activity, but the Director of Football has hardly brought anything revolutionary to the club.

“The Dutchman has approached the transfer market like any ill-informed Football Manager player, targeting deadwood from some of Europe's elite sides and hoping they'll flourish following a step down in class.

“In fairness to Brands, the signings of Digne, Richarlison and Rodriguez were all fantastic acquisitions for the Toffees, but the step up to United will require a totally different approach to the transfer market.

"There's no doubt the Red Devils need a shake-up at boardroom level, but a move for Brands is not the answer to their problems.”

Jonathan Gorrie

“It's quite hard to judge Brands.

“The Telegraph noted how he completely changed his approach this summer after previously championing working with younger players before the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti. While the signings of Rodriguez and company are likely to grab headlines, the fact there has been such a sudden change doesn't exactly speak to a long-term plan at Goodison Park.

“Furthermore, the Italian coach himself obviously has a major pull given his glittering CV, so exactly what role Brands played in convincing the likes of Colombian to join is up for debate.

“Along similar lines, it's hard to see what the Director of Football role at Manchester United would look like too. They've never had one before, so perhaps the idea of Ed Woodward ceding complete control right away is somewhat fanciful.

“Should they go down that route, someone such Luis Campos who has more experience in dealing with major European clubs could be a better way to go. The jury is still out on Brands.”

Christy Malyan

“Having brought players from Barcelona and Real Madrid to Merseyside, Brands certainly has the right connections and after two-and-a-half years at Everton, he’s clearly learned a fair bit about English football too - just look at the Toffees’ swoops for Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ben Godfrey this summer.

“While there are concerns over whether Brands can effectively ‘scale up’ the methods he’s used at Goodison Park by bringing so many players on the fringes of elite teams, in my opinion he’s got the knowledge and the contacts to do a good job at United.

“I’m not expecting him to completely transform their record in the transfer market - the fact of the matter is that it’s incredibly hard to get every signing right at a club of United’s pedigree - but I do think he’s a step in the right direction.

“And make no mistake, a Director of Football is desperately needed at Old Trafford. Brands can the very least put a more efficient structure in place and get United up to speed with modern practices.”

