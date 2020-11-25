On Sunday, we saw Liverpool’s incredible squad depth in full view..

Without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Mohamed Salah, the champions beat Leicester 3-0 to go level with Tottenham at the top of the Premier League.

Any fans who suggested Jurgen Klopp’s side would struggle without their star players were made to look pretty foolish.

We’re not sure many clubs could miss players of that quality and still produce a performance quite like they did.

But which clubs rely on their star players the most? In fact, which club relies on their best player the most?

Well, SPORTbible decided to find out by using Football Manager 21 to remove the best player from every Premier League side and simulating an entire season.

The following players were removed from their respective clubs:

Arsenal - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aston Villa - Jack Grealish

Brighton - Neal Maupay

Burnley - Nick Pope

Chelsea - Timo Werner

Crystal Palace - Wilfried Zaha

Everton - James Rodriguez

Fulham - Aleksandar Mitrovic

Leeds United - Kalvin Phillips

Leicester City - Jamie Vardy

Liverpool - Mohamed Salah

Manchester City - Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester United - Bruno Fernandes

Newcastle United - Allan Saint-Maximin

Sheffield United - Sander Berge

Southampton - Danny Ings

Spurs - Harry Kane

West Brom - Matheus Pereira

West Ham - Declan Rice

Wolves - Raul Jimenez

So, which club proved they were definitely weren’t a one-man club?

Take a look at the final table:

20th - West Brom

19th - Crystal Palace

18th - Burnley

17th - Brighton

16th - Aston Villa

15th - Wolves

14th - Leicester

13th - West Ham

12th - Leeds

11th - Southampton

10th - Everton

9th - Newcastle

8th - Sheffield United

7th - Fulham

6th - Arsenal

5th - Tottenham

4th - Manchester Utd

3rd - Chelsea

2nd - Liverpool

1st - Manchester City

So, City clearly didn’t miss De Bruyne too much as they picked up 93 points on their way to winning the league. Incidentally, Gabriel Jesus shared the Golden Boot with Callum Wilson.

In truth, the top six looks pretty familiar with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal trailing City in that order.

But then comes an almighty shock with Fulham in seventh. Mitrovic was left on the bench in real life at the weekend against Everton and perhaps it’s where he belongs in the future!

At the other end of the table, Burnley, Crystal Palace and West Brom missed Pope, Zaha and Pereira respectively as they were all relegated.

A Kane-less Spurs won the FA Cup as they beat a Chelsea side missing Werner, although Jose Mourinho’s team lost in the Europa League final to Inter.

Liverpool didn’t need Salah to beat City in the Carabao Cup final. But Guardiola’s side completed a double by winning their first ever Champions League, beating Atletico Madrid in the final.

