Arsenal & Man Utd battling for £45m-rated former PL star

Christian Eriksen’s time at Inter Milan certainly hasn’t gone as he will have expected.

The Denmark international made the switch to Italy from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, the Italian side spending £16.9m to bring him in.

The knock-down fee was as a result of his deal expiring in the summer but, since his move, he has struggled for minutes under manager Antonio Conte.

In 2019/20, he made a total of eight starts in Serie A; this season, he has made three, and was on the bench for the last two league outings against Atalanta and Torino.

His lack of game time has led to suggestions that he could well leave the San Siro club in the coming transfer window and it appears that there is interest in him.

The ex-Spurs playmaker could be on for a return to the Premier League, as Sport Witness carries an interview from Ekstra Bladet. They have spoken to journalist Daniele Vitiello, who works for both Corriere dello Sport and FC Inter News.

And he believes that there is interest from both Arsenal and Manchester United in snapping up the 28-year-old.

He said: “There are greater chances that he will leave Inter than that he will stay in Milan. I think he will leave Inter in January. I think it’s a matter of time.

“We know that Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in him, but it is too early to say where he can go. Let’s see in the next few weeks.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Well, this hasn’t worked out, has it?

Eriksen just hasn’t adapted to life in Italy and one has to say that it is a tad harsh for the club to bin him off at such an early stage in his career.

Still, Conte clearly doesn’t believe in his impact and it seems that both the Gunners and United could come knocking for his services.

This would have been relatively unthinkable while he was at Spurs; they would have been forced to deal with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, after all.

Still, it seems that they could be snapping up a player with a point to prove, and that can’t really be sniffed at.

He is valued at £45m by Transfermarkt but one has to think that fee will be reduced given Inter’s desire to be rid of him.

