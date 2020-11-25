Everton eyeing move for another Real Madrid ace

Everton have made significant moves to strengthen their midfield in recent months.

In the summer transfer window, they signed Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and James Rodriguez, bringing both steel and silk into that central midfield area.

While they did enjoy an excellent start to the season, briefly topping the Premier League, they have been in pretty poor form across their last four games.

Since their 2-2 draw with Liverpool, they have lost to Southampton, Newcastle United, and Manchester United, before bouncing back against Fulham with a 3-2 win last time out.

They have taken 16 points from nine games, meaning they are just four points off table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur, but still, one has to say their recent form has been cause for concern.

Nevertheless, there seems to be a desire to bring in further midfield reinforcements.

Sport Witness carries a report from La Razon claiming that the club are still interested in signing Real Madrid playmaker Isco.

Sevilla are also said to be interested, but they are not said to hold an advantage in the chase to sign the Spain international.

Isco has made just three starts in La Liga this season having fallen out of favour under manager Zinedine Zidane.

He has yet to score or provide an assist and is valued at €20m (£17.7m) by Transfermarkt, though his contract expires in 2022, meaning that he could be available for a knock-down fee.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

One has to wonder if Everton do actually need Isco.

James occupies a very similar position on the pitch and he has proven himself to be intrinsic to the tactics employed by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

A move for Isco, then, is nonsensical at this point.

The 28-year-old isn’t playing all that regularly at the Bernabeu and he would legitimately struggle to get into the Everton side at this point given James’ presence.

This really isn’t the kind of transfer Everton should be pursuing.

