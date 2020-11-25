Kurt Angle was reportedly present for The Undertaker's final farewell at Survivor Series.

Although the Olympic gold medallist wasn't seen on-screen with a number of other legends on Sunday night, it's highly likely he was backstage to say goodbye.

His return had been rumoured online and fans were excited for the 'American Hero' to return, especially considering he hasn't been seen in WWE since May.

Six months ago he appeared as a special guest referee for Matt Riddle's Fight Pit match against Timothy Thatcher.

Just a few weeks prior to that, of course, he was furloughed by WWE as part of their mass cuts.

While it seems that Angle has had a quiet year, behind-the-scenes, he has been working very hard.

Proof of that came on Tuesday when the Hall of Famer shared a quite unbelievable photo of the shape he's in right now. Check it out:

Wow. Angle is absolutely ripped. He captioned the social media post: "Damn it feels good to be able to train hard again... feeling like I'm in my 30s #MilkDoesTheBodyGood #HealthyMindset."

Could it be that the WWE icon is 'training hard' for a return to the squared circle? Right now, we're just not sure.

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, it's important to remember that he has recently suggested that he'd like to put his pro-wrestling career behind him.

"I love AEW, you know, I love what they’ve been doing, I think they’ve got a lot of great young talent, they’ve done an excellent job so far," he told PWInsider when asked about AEW.

"Would I be interested in doing it? I don’t know, I don’t have plans on wrestling. Every once in a while I do something for WWE, I kinda like that.

"Maybe somewhere along the line I might do something for AEW but I don’t have any plans to do that.

"I do want to move on with my life, you know, the same way I left amateur wrestling - I left and never looked back.

"I’m that individual that likes to move on and do something else so I’d like to put this career behind me and continue on."

It's fair to say Angle recently closed the door on a return to wrestling, but training to get into the shape he's in - at age 51 - suggests there's certainly something left in the tank.

