Spurs have had a brilliant start to the 2020/21 Premier League season.

They reached the summit of England's top tier after an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Son Heung-min netted the opener after just five minutes.

And Giovani Lo Celso doubled their lead just 35 seconds after coming on in the second half.

It was a typical performance from a Jose Mourinho side.

They had just 33% of the possession and had 18 fewer shots than Man City but still walked away with the win.

Mourinho is building something very special at the club. The north London outfit are genuine title contenders again.

While he will be ecstatic with all three points, the win last weekend was a very costly one for Mourinho.

The Portuguese revealed on his Instagram yesterday morning that he had forked out £500 on a leg of jamon Iberico for Sergio Reguilon.

"A promise is a promise. It costed me £500 but I keep my promises", he wrote.

The reason for the gesture was not known. But Spanish outlet ABC claim they know the bet that forced Mourinho to shell out.

They say that Mourinho gave Reguilon some extra motivation by promising the Spain international the best leg of pork on the market if he could stop Riyad Mahrez dribbling past him.

Reguilon and Mahrez had four one-on-one duels during the 90 minutes, with the Spurs man coming out on top in each and every one of them.

What a man. Mourinho has had poor relationships with some of his players in the past.

For example, he didn't always see eye-to-eye with Paul Pogba when the two were at Man United.

This has led to claims that Mourinho is not a very good man manager anymore.

But he seems to have a special bond with the Spurs squad. It's a major reason why Spurs are currently flying at the top of the Premier League table.

News Now - Sport News