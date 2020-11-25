Chelsea managed to overcome Rennes 2-1 in their Champions League Group E clash on Tuesday evening.

Frank Lampard's side took the lead through Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 22nd minute.

The Englishman latched onto a brilliant ball from Mason Mount and finished past the goalkeeper with ease.

Chelsea looked to have thrown away all three points late on, with Serhou Guirassy levelling proceedings in the 85th minute.

But Olivier Giroud emerged from the bench to score a brilliant header in stoppage time to win it for Chelsea.

One of Chelsea's standout performers in France was Mount.

As aforementioned, he played a delightful through ball for Hudson-Odoi to score and you can watch it below:

That may remind Chelsea fans of a certain Cesc Fabregas.

The Spanish legend played many passes just like that during his stint with the Blues.

And he couldn't help but praise Mount on Twitter after making the pass, labelling him 'fantastic'.

Mount would have been very happy to see the praise and he replied to Fabregas after the game.

"Thanks magician, been watching your assists", he wrote.

What a lovely exchange. It's good to see Fabregas still watching his old club closely and singing their praises.

Chelsea have now qualified for the knockout rounds and Lampard was happy with his side's achievement.

"I'm very happy to qualify with two games to spare. It was a really tough match, they're a very good team. Their recent form doesn't reflect how good they are, it was a tough, hard-fought win," he said, per the BBC.

Chelsea will now play Spurs on the weekend.

"We have to prioritise the game in front of us but we're aware of where we are in the league and that Sunday is a big game," he said.

"It always will be because of the rivalry and they are a great team and now it's just about preparing well. They'll have a day off tomorrow and then come Thursday morning we'll start thinking about Spurs properly."

News Now - Sport News