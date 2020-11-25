West Ham lining up move for Ligue 1 striker

West Ham did not sign a striker in the summer transfer window.

They made a number of astute signings as they looked to strengthen David Moyes’ squad, although the deals did take some time to complete.

Tomas Soucek arrived on a permanent basis from Slavia Prague early in the summer but there was something of a late trolley dash for the other new arrivals.

They were Said Benrahma, arriving on an initial loan from Brentford, and Vladimir Coufal, again from Slavia, while Craig Dawson also came in on loan from Watford.

There were no other arrivals, meaning that the club are relying on both Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio as their striking options.

The latter has been injured recently, missing the encounters with Liverpool, Fulham, and Sheffield United, although the Frenchman stepped up to score the winner against the Blades.

Nevertheless, it appears that the Hammers are interested in signing a striker in the January transfer window.

Sport Witness carries a report from France Football claiming that the Irons are interested in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

He has been prolific in the past for the French club, scoring 16 goals in 27 outings in Ligue 1 in 2019/20, but has yet to hit the back of the net domestically this season.

Despite that, the Hammers are said to be monitoring developments ahead of a possible deal, with Dembele’s contract expiring in 2023.

It means Lyon are facing a decision over whether they should hand him a new contract or not, especially given his form this season, but he is valued at £36m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

West Ham certainly need a striker.

Haller and Antonio are both good strikers in their own ways, and have different profiles, but two senior centre-forwards isn’t really enough for a top-level Premier League team.

Bringing Dembele in would add some genuine depth and allow manager David Moyes some more tactical flexibility.

Antonio, after all, is capable of playing on the flanks, and having three strikers would give the club the option to play two up front.

That hasn’t really been on the table for Moyes before now but signing Dembele would certainly unlock that proposition.

It would be an intriguing deal.

