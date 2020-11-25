WWE fans are worried for Aleister Black.

The 'Anti-Hero' was a top star in NXT, but since being called up to the main roster in February 2019, he hasn't found the same success.

Earlier this year, he was involved in a couple of short storylines with Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, which seemed promising.

But things have fizzled out. In fact, Black hasn't been since his loss to KO on the October 12 episode of RAW.

Recently, the Dutch star was drafted to SmackDown, but he's yet to make an appearance on the Blue Brand.

So what's happened to Black? Well, according to a worrying report from Dave Meltzer, he's simply been 'forgotten' by WWE management.

"The people in charge now don't see anything in him," the journalist noted on Wrestling Observer Radio while admitting that 'things don't look good' for Black.

Meltzer also noted that after Paul Heyman was fired as Executive Director of RAW back in June, WWE brass haven't been able to find a meaningful place for him on the card.

Before that, Heyman had the up-and-coming star as one of two choices to beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

"When it came down to who should beat Lesnar, who was leaving after Mania, the two choices in Heyman's eyes were Drew [McIntyre] and Black."

WWE, of course, went with Drew.

Given how Black's career has stalled, it's no surprise that he reportedly requested a return to NXT recently. However, that request was denied.

While things look worrying for the Superstar, it's also important to note that his status in WWE has nothing to do with his wife Zelina Vega's recent release.

Unfortunately, it just looks like the company don't have space for Black at the top of the card right now - despite many fans believing that is where he belongs.

