FIFA have announced the nominations for their annual 'The Best' awards.

2020 has proven to be a tumultuous year in the beautiful game with month-long delays and fixture congestion causing enough disruption to lead France Football to cancel the Ballon d'Or.

As a result, everyone is turning to football's global governing body to fill the void when it comes to major award ceremonies, even if their own gong doesn't quite carry the prestige of its rival.

FIFA nominees revealed

Nevertheless, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have already won the prize during its short lifespan and both players are on FIFA's list once again for the men's prize in 2020.

They're joined by superstars at clubs ranging from Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, although we're inclined to think the leading candidate is hailing from Bayern Munich.

It will come as no shock at all that Robert Lewandowski finds himself amongst the contenders on the back of a treble-winning season in Bavaria that saw him notch 55 goals in just 47 appearances.

Men's player of the year

And while his rivals for the prestigious award might feel as though it's a done deal, it's interesting nonetheless to see who FIFA are viewing as the world's 11 best players over the last 12 months.

You can check out the full list of nominations down below:

1. Thiago Alcântara (Spain / FC Bayern München / Liverpool FC)

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC)

3. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

4. Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München)

5. Sadio Mané (Senegal / Liverpool FC)

6. Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

7. Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona)

8. Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

9. Sergio Ramos (Spain / Real Madrid CF)

10. Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC )

11. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands / Liverpool FC)

Women's player of the year

FIFA also unveiled the candidates for The Best FIFA Women’s Player, so be sure to check out the final nominations down below with Chelsea and Arsenal stars in the mix:

1. Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City WFC)

2. Delphine Cascarino (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

3. Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway / FC Barcelona)

4. Pernille Harder (Denmark / VfL Wolfsburg / Chelsea FC Women)

5. Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / FC Barcelona)

6. Ji So-yun (Korea Republic / Chelsea FC Women)

7. Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women)

8. Saki Kumagai (Japan / Olympique Lyonnais)

9. Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany / Olympique Lyonnais)

10. Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)

11. Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Who do you think has been the best player in the world this year in both the men's and women's game?

News Now - Sport News