Former Leicester City defender and Premier League winner Marcin Wasilewski has finally hung up his boots at the age of 40. He now looks set to put on a pair of gloves and turn his hand to MMA.

Wasilewski played for the Foxes for four seasons between 2013 and 2017. He helped his side win the Championship back in 2014 before becoming part of the historic Premier League-winning title squad two years later.

Prior to his Leicester exploits, Wasilewski was best known for suffering a horrific leg injury while playing for Anderlecht after a nasty incident involving current Borussia Dortmund star Axel Witsel.

After arriving in England, though, the Poland international quickly made a name for himself as one of the league's biggest hard men. He was never the most technically gifted defender, but his take-no-prisoners approach won him plenty of admirers.

Wasilewski has spent the last three years back in his native Poland, turning out for Ekstraklasa outfit Wisła Kraków. Now aged 40, Wasilewski has finally called time on his football career. But he may be about to start a new venture.

It’s widely known that Wasilewski is a huge fan of MMA — which comes as no surprise, really, given his monstrous frame and aggressive style of play.

According to The Sun, Polish fight promoter Mateusz Borek has claimed Wasilewski could soon be trading the pitch for a cage and stepping inside the Octagon:

“I know Marcin’s sporting career is not yet over. I think one of the MMA organisations will convince him to enter the cage. I know that this has always been Marcin’s dream.”

Should the rumours prove to be true, Wasilewski has also been tipped to fight another ex-football in his first bout: former Bolton and Hearts defender Blazej Augustyn.

“People have said it would be a good fight between him and Blazej Augustyn,” Borek continued.

If Wasilewski’s playing career was anything to go by, he could be in for one hell of a fighting career too!

News Now - Sport News