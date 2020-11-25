Whilst many bouts have taken place in Las Vegas during the COVID-19 pandemic, the fight capital of the world has been starved of much of the spectacle that it is known for in recent times.

Normal service looks set to be resumed next September, though, after it was officially confirmed that fierce strongman rivals Eddie Hall and Hafthor Bjornsson are set to meet in Sin City.

Hall's feud with Bjornsson, best known for playing Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane in the hit-TV series Game of Thrones, dates back to their time competing against one another for the World's Strongest Man crown.

Boxing management company MTK Global has now announced that the pair will finally settle their differences as scheduled in 2021 - in what will be the heaviest bout in the history of the sport.

Despite revealing a substantial weight loss of over three stone earlier this year due to his training for the fight, Iceland's Bjornsson still tips the scales at a monstrous 29 stone.

Across the ring from him next year will stand Hall, who currently weighs in at over 25 stone. The 32-year-old Brit, known as 'The Beast', has himself embarked on a new health and fitness regime in preparation for the clash with Bjornsson.

During his strongman days, Hall would reportedly consume upwards of 20,000 calories in a day. After beginning to train as a boxer, he slashed this to around 7,000 a day, with the aim of increasing his overall mobility and speed.

Despite the vast lifestyle changes that both men have made, however, their combined weight still comes to an astronomical figure of more than 54 stone - completely justifying the tagline that their fight has been given.

Curiously, though, neither man could lay claim to being the heaviest fighter in history. That honour belongs to legendary toughman competitor Eric 'Butterbean' Esch.

Esch scaled a frightening 29 stone and seven pounds before his March 2007 meeting with Joe Siciliano - meaning that he outweighed Bjornsson on current figures by half a stone.

Both Hall and Bjornsson are clearly committed to giving themself the best chance of victory on fight night through their preparation.

Speaking after the MTK announcement of their bout date, Bjornsson reiterated that he was approaching the bout with absolute professionalism:

"I’m very excited with MTK Global’s involvement as this is something I’ve been taking very seriously and I want others to know how serious this fight will be.

"I’ve been extremely focused and dedicated in my training as always and I am looking forward to getting in that ring."

Hall also spoke, stating his unwavering desire for victory:

"I’m training for this fight like I trained to be the strongest man in the world, no stone unturned and anyone in my way is getting milled down...With the experience MTK Global brings to the table, this event will be even better than it was going to be.

"As for the fight itself, I have zero doubt in my mind that cry baby Thor is getting folded in half and sent packing back to Iceland."

The meeting of two former World's Strongest Man champions looks set to be a fascinating contest.

