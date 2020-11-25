Manchester United were rampant during their 4-1 win over İstanbul Başakşehir on Tuesday.

There had been chinks in the United armour when they lost 2-1 in the reverse fixture, dropping two defensive clangers that allowed Demba Ba and Edin Visca to seal the three points.

However, we were back to the United who had secured victories over Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig upon the return to Old Trafford, making light work of the Group H whipping boys.

Fernandes shines vs Istanbul

One of the keys to victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came courtesy of a glorious central performance from Bruno Fernandes, who has proven to be something of a sensation since his January move.

And there could be no denying that his display against Istanbul was one of his finest in the famous red jersey, only falling short of his first United hat-trick by way of his own selflessness.

Nevertheless, there was still a brace to be had for the Portuguese who got one over the critics who brand him a 'penalty merchant', scoring a Paul Scholes-esque strike from the edge of the area.

Fernandes bags himself a brace

His rip-roaring strike found its home in the roof of the net and fired United into a seven-minute lead, but things got even better before the quarter-mark as Fernandes helped himself to a second.

There were no fireworks this time, granted, though Fernandes still showed the instincts of a poacher to tap home after Mert Günok flapped at a cross.

Then, just to add a cherry on top, Fernandes endeared himself to the United faithful even more by relinquishing a penalty he had promised to Marcus Rashford as opposed to bagging himself a treble.

Fernandes' individual highlights

So, even on a surface level, Fernandes played pretty fantastically during the Champions League triumph, but it wasn't just his roles in the United goals that were indicative of his quality.

In fact, it was one of the Portuguese's best all-around displays since moving to England and it takes his individual highlights to fully appreciate that.

And courtesy of Twitter user @mkaComps, that's exactly what we can do, so treat yourself to a morning montage masterclass as Fernandes lit up the Champions League:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

I think we can safely say that Fernandes is now United's best signing since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Admittedly, the competition isn't all that stiff with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial proving the best, but Fernandes has still established himself as an Old Trafford hero.

Besides, we're talking about someone who earned themselves the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award and two Premier League Player of the Month accolades in his first half-season alone.

And Fernandes has laughed in the face of any suggestions of second-season-syndrome, proving the shining light for United even during the horrendous results against Tottenham and Arsenal.

After all, only Denis Law and Ruud van Nistelrooy now have a better goal-per-game ratio of any United player with at least 20 strikes for the club since 1962... and he's not even a forward.

So, yes, now that Fernandes has a Champions League masterclass under his belt for good measure, I think it's safe to say he's been the best of the bunch in seven years at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

