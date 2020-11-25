Ex-Spurs player left in awe of summer signing

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg arrived at Tottenham Hotspur in the summer in an acquisition that flew somewhat under the radar.

Spurs, after all, made a number of big-name signings, most notably Gareth Bale, who came in on loan from Real Madrid.

Sergio Reguilon, one of the most promising left-backs in Europe also came in in another transfer that captured the attention of supporters and the media alike.

Hojbjerg, though, has quickly become one of the club’s most important players.

Signed from Southampton for a fee of £15m – Kyle Walker-Peters went to St Mary’s in a separate deal that cost Saints £12m, meaning the midfielder was effectively a £3m signing – he has gone on to play in every single Premier League game.

He played a key role in the 2-0 win over Manchester City at the weekend, even being embraced by manager Jose Mourinho at full-time after the full three points were in the bag.

And Alan Hutton, the former Spurs right-back, believes that the Denmark international has proved himself to be the club’s best signing of the summer transfer window, with the Scot even going so far as to claim he could comfortably wear the captain’s armband.

He told Football Insider: “I’ll even say he’s been their best signing, there you go, and that’s them bringing Bale in and everything. I think he has been the part that they have missed for years.

“That steeliness, that player that keeps it simple but it’s not just sideways, it’s not just that type of guy. He seems like he’s in there, he’s a talker, he’s a leader, he could be captain I think. He’s been a revelation for them and they’ve really missed that type of player.

“Now he’s nailed on, it’s him and somebody else and I think him and Sissoko make a great partnership which allows the forword four, even Ndombele in that number 10 position, to kind of go and be a free spirit, if you want.

“Go and do your thing, win us the game, we will make sure everything’s solid at the back and you go win us the game, so it’s a great blend.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Hojbjerg has been exactly what Spurs have needed for quite some time.

Ever since the decline of Victor Wanyama, they have struggled to find a proper defensive midfielder.

Hojbjerg is that player.

Per WhoScored, in the Premier League, he has averaged 3.2 tackles per game, two fouls, two clearances, and a pass success rate of 89.1%.

No other Spurs player is as streetwise, as capable of breaking up the play, as schooled in the dark arts.

He has been central to everything Spurs have done well this season; it is no surprise that with him in the team, they are top.

