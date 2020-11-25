The 2020 Puskas Award contenders have finally been announced.

11 goals have been chosen by a panel of football experts, with Spurs' Son Heung-min and Luis Suarez featuring among the nominees.

Fans will now have the opportunity to vote for their favourite, which you can do by clicking this link:

Football fans voting on FIFA.com will be responsible for 50 per cent of the votes cast, with a panel of experts providing the other 50 per cent.

The victor will be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards show in Zurich on Thursday 17 December.

We've looked through all the goals and decided to rank them from worst to best.

It's important to note that all of these goals are absolutely incredible. None of them are bad, of course, so it was extremely tough to rank them from worst to best.

11. Caroline Weir | MAN CITY WFC vs Manchester United WFC | September 7, 2019

Stop that, Caroline Weir. The Man City forward intercepted a clearance, took a touch and then produced a brilliant rising effort that found the postage stamp. Makes it even better that it was against their fierce rivals.

10. Luis Suárez | FC BARCELONA vs RCD Mallorca | December 7, 2019

An exquisite goal. A superb team move from Barcelona ends in Suarez producing a superb back-heel lob.

9. Sophie Ingle | Arsenal WFC vs CHELSEA WFC | January 19, 2020

Who doesn't love a volley finding it's way to the top corner? A special, special goal by the Wales captain.

8. Leonel Quiñónez | Universidad Católica v. CSD MACARA | August 19, 2019

Quite incredible thinking by Leonel Quinonez. The Ecuadorian outrageously scored from his own half after catching the opposition goalkeeper off his line.

7. Shirley Cruz | COSTA RICA vs Panama | January 28, 2020

Take a bow, Shirley Cruz. The Costa Rican international pulled off an incredible volley directly from a corner. She'll never strike a ball better than that again.

6. Giorgian De Arrascaeta | Ceará SC vs CR FLAMENGO | August 25, 2019

An overhead kick from the edge of the box? Really? This is the definition of audacious.

5. André-Pierre Gignac | UANL TIGRES vs Pumas UNAM | March 1, 2020

Another outrageous overhead-kick. I actually think this has the edge over De Arrascaeta's because Gignac didn't have as much time to set himself. Still, goes without saying that both are ridiculous.

4. Hlompho Kekana | MAMELODI SUNDOWN FC vs Cape Town City FC| August 20, 2019

What is Hlompho Kekana even doing having a go from there?!

The South African picked the ball up just inside the opponent's half, beat a player, before hitting one of the hardest shots I've ever seen. It soared towards the goal in a flash and went in via the post. Incredible.

HE'S A DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER, FOR CRYING OUT LOUD!

3. Zlatko Junuzović | SK Rapid Wien vs FC RED BULL SALZBURG | June 24, 2020

I can't get enough of this goal. The perfect corner to the edge of the box and the perfect strike. The fact it smashed the bar before going in makes it look even better.

2. Son Heung-min | TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR FC vs Burnley FC | December 7, 2019

One of the best individual goals I've ever seen. Son picked up the ball JUST OUTSIDE HIS OWN BOX.

It took him 11 seconds to run the length of the pitch - beating numerous Burnley players in the process - before showing exquisite composure to finish off a wonderful solo effort.

1. Jordan Flores | Shamrock Rovers FC vs DUNDALK FC | February 28, 2020

I have never seen technique quite like this. How has he managed to get his leg that high and make such sweet connection on the ball?! Absolutely outrageous from Jordan Flores.

News Now - Sport News