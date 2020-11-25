Drew McIntyre is on top of the WWE mountain right now.

He's coming off the back of an epic battle with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series, which saw Vince McMahon's top two guys show exactly why they're in that position.

The pair went to war for 25-minutes in the main event of the PPV, selling near fall after near fall.

Eventually, it was Roman who picked up the victory - but it wasn't clean.

He took advantage of a referee bump to catch McIntyre with a low blow before Jey Uso ran interference.

With the WWE Champion stunned, Reigns locked in his Guillotine submission to finish the match, which many are calling one of the best they've seen this year.

Despite the defeat, McIntyre gave a brilliant account of himself and let's be honest, this Survivor Series bout was nothing more than an exhibition.

So what's next for the Scotsman? Well, according to reports, WWE have a surprise challenger in mind for him at next month's TLC pay-per-view.

Dave Meltzer suggests that Braun Strowman is the man pencilled in to challenge for the WWE Championship in December.

That's certainly interesting, considering 'The Monster' has been 'suspended indefinitely' for attacking Adam Pearce on this week's RAW.

On top of that, there's a No.1 contenders match involving Riddle, Keith Lee and AJ Styles that should determine McIntyre's future opponent on next week's show.

Clearly, we're going to see some more shenanigans on RAW. Strowman has only been 'suspended' as part of the storyline and will likely return to cause havoc on Monday.

Should WWE decide to officially make him McIntyre's opponent for TLC, it will cap off an impressive year for Strowman.

He did, of course, hold the Universal Championship on SmackDown for a number of months before being drafted to the Red Brand.

If Meltzer's report is correct, WWE still see him as a top star on Monday nights.

