Ancelotti requests Everton move for Serie A star

Everton have backed Carlo Ancelotti to the hilt.

The Italian has a proven Premier League pedigree, having won the league with Chelsea back in 2009/10, while also leading them to the FA Cup in the same season.

He has won Serie A with AC Milan too, Ligue 1 with PSG, and the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

In addition to that, he has won the Champions League no fewer than three times, twice with Milan and once with Real Madrid.

This is a genuinely world-class tactician and the Toffees are clearly keen to equip him with the squad needed to challenge in the Premier League.

In the summer, they spent over £67m, bringing in Ben Godfrey from Norwich City, Allan from Napoli, Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford, Niels Nkounkou from Marseille, Robin Olsen from AS Roma and, in the most eye-catching acquisition, James Rodriguez from Real Madrid.

They began the season like a house on fire, too, even topping the Premier League at one point but they have been in poor form recently.

Their win over Fulham broke a run of three successive defeats and that form has seen them slip to sixth, four points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

And it seems that Ancelotti does not believe that his squad is complete.

Sport Witness carries a report from Italian outlet Radio Radio on Tuesday, and journalist Ilario Di Giovambattista claims that the Italian has personally requested the signing of Lazio attacking midfielder Luis Alberto.

He is said to have told the board to see if a deal is feasible, as he has been “enchanted” by the 28-year-old.

He said: “I tell you that Everton wants Luis Alberto. He enchanted Carlo Ancelotti, who fell completely in love… So the coach asked the English club to contact Lazio, obviously at the right time perhaps in the January window, even if I think it is impossible to negotiate with President Lotito in January.

“However, even this latest story involving the Spaniard could have made the delay break a bit. Undoubtedly Carlo Ancelotti would like to bring him back to England.”

Alberto played for Liverpool for a brief period before his move to Lazio and he has been a key member of the Serie A side’s squad, making 144 appearances, scoring 27 goals and registering 44 assists. He is valued at £45m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Ancelotti sure loves midfielders, doesn’t he?!

The majority of their summer transfer business revolved around strengthening the centre of the pitch and they made no fewer than three acquisitions in that area of the pitch.

Bringing in Alberto too feels slightly superfluous but Ancelotti clearly thinks that he can fit him into his system at Goodison Park.

The journalist has claimed that the deal would be intensely difficult to pull off, however.

It remains to be seen if Everton’s backing will stretch far enough to bring the Spaniard back to England.

