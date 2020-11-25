Mike Tyson's long-awaited comeback is only days away now.

The build-up to Tyson's massive exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. has officially reached its peak, as the world readies itself for the return of two of the biggest names in the sport.

Thanks to a simply brutal training regime, Tyson has undergone an incredible body transformation over the last few months and looks in the best shape of his life.

In fact, the former heavyweight world champion has claimed that he now weighs the same as he did when he was 18.

While all eyes have been trained on Tyson, Jones Jr has been showing some very encouraging signs of his own.

Footage of him looking very sharp in training has been doing the rounds with many feeling he looks in even better shape than Tyson.

Either way, it promises to be quite a night and, if pre-fight Pay-Per-View sales are anything to go buy, could fetch a mighty sum.

Tyson took to social media today to brag about the fact that the upcoming bout is already breaking preorder PPV records as fans clammer to book their spot for Saturday night's entertainment.

Posting on his various platforms, Tyson shared a picture of a headline with the caption:

"Numbers don’t lie. haters are mad they can’t get numbers like this. Saturday is reckoning.

@RealRoyJonesJr you better be ready."

The fight will be hosted by BT Sport Box Office in the UK and will set fans back £19.95 while it will cost as much as $49.99 in the United States.

The record breaking sales are no surprise really when you consider the amount of hype surrounding this fight.

Tyson is one of the biggest names in word sport and you can't help but feel excited at the prospect of him getting back into the ring.

Jones Jr., a legend in his own right, is not there to simply make up the numbers however, and will be desperate to stick it to his more-fancied opponent.

It promises to be an epic night.

News Now - Sport News