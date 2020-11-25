Manchester United were in fine form as they crushed İstanbul Başakşehir in the Champions League.

Bruno Fernandes (2), Marcus Rashford and Daniel James were all on the scoresheet as United cruised to a 4-1 victory.

There was a familiar face lining up against Man United on Tuesday evening.

Rafael spent seven seasons at United after joining in 2008. He made 170 appearances and won eight trophies during his time at the club.

He played the full 90 minutes for Başakşehir but he couldn't prevent his side being on the other end of a defeat.

Rafael, now 30, may have left United five years ago but he still showed he loves the club with his actions after the game.

The Brazilian enjoyed a heartwarming moment with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the two sharing a warm embrace after the final whistle.

He then had some very kind words for his former club in his post-match interview.

"I just spoke with Ole, I hope United get all the wins they need. Ole's a good manager, a good guy and I hope he does very well for this club," he said.

And he then dedicated an Instagram post to United, where he wish Solskjaer and the club good fortune going forward.

"Just hope the best for you and Manchester United keep fighting my friend like you are doing. All the best Manchester United thank you for the warm welcome before and after the game. Love you all."

Rafael is clearly still United through and through. It seems he will be a United fan for the rest of his life.

He clearly enjoyed his first return to Old Trafford since leaving in 2015.

It's just a shame that there were no fans inside the ground to give the Brazilian the reception he deserved.

