Marcus Rashford was the beneficiary of Bruno Fernandes' generosity on Tuesday night.

There were plenty of things for Manchester United fans to be excited about during their 4-1 over İstanbul Başakşehir, but nothing was more thrilling than the performance from Fernandes.

Truth be told, the Portuguese midfielder has been an anomalous shining light for the Red Devils this season, appearing to turn in a stunning display whether United are winning 5-0 or losing 6-1.

Man Utd 4-1 İstanbul Başakşehir

Besides, we are talking about a player who made such an indelible impact at Old Trafford that he won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award last season despite only arriving in January.

But his masterclass against Istanbul is one of his finest in the famous red jersey, scoring twice within the opening 19 minutes.

The opener will do nothing to end the comparisons with Paul Scholes after Fernandes fired an absolute screamer into the roof of the net from the edge of the penalty area.

Fernandes' generosity to Rashford

His second, on the other hand, showed off his predatory instincts as he cooly passed the ball into an open net after Başakşehir stopper Mert Günok flapped at a cross.

But the moment for which Fernandes has gained the most attention is when he didn't score, keeping a promise with Marcus Rashford to give him United's next penalty despite being on a hat-trick.

It was an admirable display of selflessness from the 26-year-old, showing that he's not only a man of his word in terms of the promise, but also in his prior claims that it doesn't matter who scores.

Credit to you, Bruno and the lovely gesture clearly wasn't lost on Rashford, who did more than hug his United teammate as payment for facilitating his fifth Champions League goal of the season.

Rashford pays Fernandes back

That's because Rashford, in return, created a brilliant opportunity for Fernandes just a few minutes later with one of the best through-balls you'll see all week.

The England star showed incredible vision to track Fernandes' run, before dissecting the defence with a cutting pass that his teammate came inches away from lifting over the goalkeeper.

You can check out the exchange that proved a perfect 'thank you' present from Rashford down below:

Great spirit at Man Utd

Let's not beat around the bush, had Fernandes applied the finishing touch, that would have been one of the best assists provided in the Champions League all season.

You can criticise United for many things this season, trust me, but it's hard to refute the spirit amongst the core of the squad and that couldn't have been more on show in the Istanbul win.

It's just a shame for the Old Trafford faithful that there hasn't as much of that gleeful camaraderie in the Premier League because, give or take Istanbul away, the club has been unstoppable in Europe.

So, yes, there are plenty of issues weighing down United right now, but there have been enough impressive displays this season to show that the players aren't far away from steadying the ship.

News Now - Sport News