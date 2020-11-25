How did all 19 British players abroad fare on the continent this week?

The return of club football gave British exports the opportunity to impress once again this week, with players featuring both domestically and in Europe.

Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Ryan Sessegnon were all in action in the Bundesliga, while Kieran Trippier and Yunus Musah continued to impress on Spanish soil.

But how did the rest of the homegrown contingent perform away from home?

Here, GIVEMESPORT give a full breakdown on how every individual performed this week.

Take a look below...

Bundesliga:

Reece Oxford - Augsburg

Recce Oxford got his second longest runout of the season prior to the international break, featuring in a 14-minute cameo against Hertha Berlin.

A more familiar feeling of disappointment returned for Oxford in Augsburg's 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach, though, as he watched proceedings play out from the substitutes bench.

Ryan Sessengon - Hoffenheim

It was a landmark weekend for Ryan Sessegnon in the Bundesliga.

The Spurs loanee marked his third consecutive start for the club with his first goal, slamming home from a title angle having been released down the left channel early in the second half.

Sessegnon secured a place in Whoscored's U21 team of the week following his fine performance.

Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho was an unused substitute in Dortmund's 5-2 thrashing of Hertha Berlin on Saturday evening, but you can't keep a player of his talent quiet for too long.

Lucien Favre restored the 20-year-old to the starting XI that beat Club Brugge 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Erling Haaland's opener arrived courtesy of a Sancho through ball before the provider turned scorer with a sumptuously executed free-kick.

Sancho's tidy dribbling, raw pace and clinical finishing have largely underpinned his rise to international stardom, but this moment of dead ball mastery showcased another aspect of his complete attacking repertoire.

Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund

It's been quite a few weeks for Jude Bellingham.

The 17-year-old earned his first England cap during the international break and his progress continued at club level this week.

Bellingham provided an assist from the substitutes bench in the 5-2 win over Hertha before putting in an accomplished 90 minute display against Club Brugge on Tuesday.

Dortmund's number 22 clearly has all the hallmarks of a superstar-in-the-making.

Clinton Mola - Stuttgart

Clinton Mola is still yet to be named in a Stuttgart squad this season but it appears he has resolved the ongoing hip problem that has ruled him out thus far.

The 19-year-old was pictured back in first-team training during the international break on the club's official Twitter page.

It shouldn't be too long before Mola gets his first taste of Bundesliga action.

Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich

Hansi Flick handed Jamal Musiala his first start for Bayern Munich on Saturday during their 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen.

The 17-year-old played for 63 minutes and was fouled more than any other Bayern player (3) before making way for Eric Choupo-Moting.

However, his inexperience at the top level did shine through as he was dispossessed five times in the game.

With the exception of Musiala, no Bayern player was dispossessed more than twice.

Rabbi Matondo - Schalke

Rabbi Matondo's Schalke struggle continued on Saturday.

The Wales international was omitted from the matchday squad that lost 2-0 to Wolfsburg, a result that leaves the Gelsenkirchen based outfit rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga table.

Serie A:

Chris Smalling - Roma

Following an impressive opening to life at Roma having made his loan move permanent, Chris Smalling was absent from the matchday squad against Parma at the weekend due to a stomach bug.

Ronaldo Vieira - Hellas Verona

Ronaldo Vieira missed Hellas Verona's 2-0 weekend defeat against Sassuolo through injury and has now been absent for three Serie A games.

Ashley Young - Inter Milan

Antonio Conte continued to show his faith in 35-year-old veteran Ashley Young by handing him his fourth Serie A start of the season in Inter Milan's 4-2 win over Torino.

Young will be hoping to feature when the Nerazzurri welcome Real Madrid to the San Siro this evening.

Aaron Hickey - Bologna

It's fair to say that Aaron Hickey has now solidified his place as Bologna's first choice left-back.

The budding Scotland international started his sixth Serie A game in a 2-1 win away at Sampdoria on Sunday, a result which pulled Bologna four points clear of the relegation zone.

Hickey even provided the pre-assist for Bologna's second-half winner, and was pictured in the midst of the dressing room celebrations on the club's official Twitter account.

Aaron Ramsey - Juventus

Aaron Ramsey was sidelined with a muscle injury and missed the 2-0 weekend win over Cagliari, but he returned to the fold with a seven-minute European cameo against Hungarian side Ferencváros on Tuesday.

La Liga:

Kieran Trippier - Atletico Madrid

Kieran Trippier played a key role in Atletico Madrid's 1-0 win over Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday.

The England international kept Pedri, 18, quiet with an accomplished defensive display while also completing one key pass and one dribble.

Yunus Musah - Valencia

It's been a crazy few weeks for Yunus Musah, who made two appearances for the USA national side during the international break.

While speculation regarding Musah's international future continues to rumble on, with the 17-year-old technically eligible to pledge his allegiance to USA, England, Ghana or Italy, he returned to club action at the weekend and played all 90 minutes of Valencia's 2-2 draw with Alaves.

Ligue 1:

Jonathan Panzo - Dijon

Jonathan Panzo has dropped out of the starting XI in Dijon's last two Ligue 1 games.

The 20-year-old helped the struggling outfit keep their first clean sheet of the season against Lorient at the start of November, but he was omitted from the squad for the following fixture.

He returned to the substitutes bench against Lens but was not sent into the action by Stephane Jobard.

Trevoh Chalobah - Lorient

One of the most impressive and promising talents on this list has endured a tricky couple of weeks.

Trevoh Chalobah returned to the starting XI against Nantes prior to the international break, but Lorient were beaten 2-0 before they suffered their heaviest defeat of the season in a crushing 4-0 humiliation against Lille on Sunday.

At the base of midfield, Chalobah could do nothing to stop the opposition running riot.

Stephy Mavididi - Montpellier

Stephy Mavididi started his third straight match for Montpellier in a 4-3 win over Strasbourg last Sunday.

Montpellier have won every time Mavididi has been included in the starting XI and that can only bolster his chances of establishing himself as a key first team player this season.

Mohamed-Ali Cho - Angers

Mohamed-Ali Cho was handed a nine minute cameo against Lyon on Sunday but couldn't do anything to alter the score line as his side were beaten 1-0.

At just 16 years of age, though, the fact he is even in consideration for first-team opportunities represents a startling accomplishment in itself.

Fraser Hornby - Stade Reims

Things just aren't quite working out for Fraser Hornby at Stade Reims.

The former Everton striker was once again omitted from the squad against Nimes having been selected as a substitute for the previous two Ligue 1 outings.

In a squad packed with strikers it's proving incredibly difficult for Hornby to make his presence felt.

