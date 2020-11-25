Darnell Fisher caused a major stir last weekend with his actions during Preston vs Sheffield Wednesday.

The Preston defender was marking Callum Paterson at a corner when he grabbed his opponents private parts.

Paterson appeared to try and get the officials attention, before Fisher repeated the action.

The clip quickly went viral on Twitter with many condemning Fisher's actions.

He has been charged by the FA and now has until next Tuesday to respond.

It was both bizarre and unacceptable at the same time. You can watch the moment below:

The Times have reported that he will be charged with violent conduct and banned for three games.

He can still play before he learns his punishment. He was in action for Preston against Blackburn on Tuesday evening.

Blackburn won 3-0 at Deepdale, with Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton and Tyrhys Dolan finding the net for the away side.

And to make matters even worse for Fisher, he was mocked by Lewis Holtby during the game.

The German midfielder was caught by cameras taking no chances as Fisher walked by him.

Holtby protected his private parts with his hands to prevent Fisher trying to repeat his actions.

That's some incredible trolling.

Holtby's actions went viral, picking up over 1k retweets and 8k 'likes'.

Football fans enjoyed the moment and you can view some of the best reaction below.

Unfortunately for Fisher, he is likely going to get this sort of treatment for the remainder of his career.

