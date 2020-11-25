Cristiano Ronaldo: Rumours of shock Man United return addressed by Fabrizio Romano

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has become a talking point once again.

The Portuguese legend has been brilliant at Juventus, scoring 74 goals in 96 games.

But reports have emerged stating that the Old Lady want to get rid of the 35-year-old.

Sport claimed that Juve want to sell Ronaldo at the end of the season to recoup part of the £100 million they paid Real Madrid.

They also reportedly want to get his eye watering £28m-per-year salary off their books.

But, if he does leave, where will he go?

Only a few clubs around the world will be able to fulfill both Ronaldo's ambition and his astronomical wages.

And one of those is former club Manchester United.

The Red Devils, like they seem to be every year, have been linked with a move for Ronaldo.

Portuguese newspaper Record reported earlier this month, per Sport Witness, that the Red Devils have already made a ‘formal offer’ via Jorge Mendes.

A few weeks have passed since that report and now arguably the most reliable journalist in the world, Fabrizio Romano, has had his say on the rumours.

Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, doesn't see a shock return to United occurring just yet.

He claims that United are focusing on different players, not Cristiano Ronaldo at the moment.

He adds that Juventus believe Ronaldo will stay beyond this season and the Portuguese legend is happy at the club.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

So it appears that Ronaldo will not be making a shock return to United.

I think United's decision to focus on other players is not a correct one.

Let's be real, despite his age, Ronaldo is still one of the very best players in the world.

With Anthony Martial struggling up front, United are in desperate need of a striker.

Ronaldo would go straight into the team and improve them right away.

It would make commercial sense for United, too. Ronaldo would command big wages but United will probably make their money back and more just by getting a player of Ronaldo's reputation.

If Ronaldo doesn't want to leave Juventus then fair enough. But if he's on the market, United should be jumping at the chance to get him.

They should be looking at winning trophies and Ronaldo's addition up front would immediately put them in pole position to challenge domestically and in Europe.

