Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre stole the show at Survivor Series.

WWE's top two champions met in the main event of the pay-per-view and absolutely tore the house down.

They went to war for 25 minutes in a match that had everything.

Reigns and McIntyre brawled inside and out of the ring, hit each other with their signature moves and finishers, selling near fall after near fall.

In the end, it was 'The Tribal Chief' who walked away victorious... but he didn't win clean.

After the referee took a bump, Roman caught his opponent with a low blow, before Jey Uso ran interference to finish McIntyre off.

That opened the door for Reigns to lock in his Guillotine submission, finishing the match.

Many fans are calling it one of the best they've seen this year and following Survivor Series, the Universal Champion took to social media to gloat.

"Few will ever know what it feels like to carry everything on their back. In this generation, there is only one. The head of the table, the Universal champion, The Best of the Best," he wrote.

That's quite the statement. For Reigns to suggest he's the only WWE Superstar of his generation to carry the company on his back is going to cause a stir.

We're sure the likes of John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton and even his old Shield brother Seth Rollins will have something to say about it.

But what Roman's doing is perfect heel work. He's taken to social media to remind everyone of his success after winning dirty.

We may not go as far as agreeing that Reigns has been the 'only one' to carry WWE in his generation, but he certainly has been one of those doing it.

Things, we imagine, will only get bigger for him going forward too.

