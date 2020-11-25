The former undisputed champion Mike Tyson believes that the potential encounter between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury could be a ‘recipe for disaster’ as far as AJ is concerned.

The ‘Baddest Man on The Planet’ joined AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn on the BBC Sounds No Passion, No Point podcast.

One of the questions Hearn asked Tyson on the podcast was what his thoughts were on the potential intriguing matchup between AJ and the ‘Gypsy King’ in 2021.

What must have been concerning to hear for Hearn was that ‘Iron Mike’ clearly predicted trouble for AJ ahead of that impending bout.

Tyson said:

“It’s very interesting with Joshua, Joshua’s a masterful puncher but you can see his punches coming.

“He telegraphs his punches, that’s just a recipe for disaster when you’re fighting Tyson Fury…telegraphing your punches. For a guy who’s 6ft 7in, come on!”

In addition, Tyson believes that boxing fans would be more behind Fury, claiming that the ‘Gypsy King’ is now the ‘People’s Champion’:

“Tyson Fury is the fans’ fighter. The fans are in love with him, he has the momentum now.

“That’s the truth, he’s got the people now, he’s got the masses. They’re following him like the messiah.”

Tyson also added how impressed he was with the current crop of heavyweights saying:

“I think there is a lot of great fights in the heavyweight division. “Anybody who says it’s a bad division is just jealous, this is an exciting division.

“The exact fact that Tyson can fight Wilder again, that’s interesting too. I’d see that over and over again.”

Indeed, before thoughts can turn to a potential all-British super-fight, Joshua will have to take care of business by defending his IBF, WBO and WBA belts against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on December 12 at the O2 Arena.

While Fury was expected to return on December 5 to action against Agit Kaybayel, but due to the contract complications of offering a third match to former WBC Champion Deontay Wilder, it has since been confirmed that the ‘Gypsy King’ will not return to the ring until early next year.

