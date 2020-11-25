Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60.

The Argentina legend - regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time - reportedly suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest and was left in a serious condition.

Argentine outlet Clarin then reported later on Wednesday that Maradona had passed away.

Maradona was hospitalised earlier this month after undergoing surgery for a blood clot on the brain.

The surgery was successful but, just weeks later, Maradona has passed away.

The news has been confirmed by ESPN Argentina and TyC Sports.

Journalist Cesar Luis Merlo reports that doctors attempted to revive Maradona.

But it seems that the awful news is sadly true: football has lost one of its most legendary players.

Maradona is most famous for inspiring Argentina to glory at the 1986 World Cup finals in Mexico.

The legendary forward also led unfashionable Napoli to two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.

After Maradona retired in 1997, he went into coaching and managed the Argentina national team between 2008-2010.

He was in charge of Gimnasia de La Plata at the time of his untimely and tragic death.

