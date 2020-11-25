The football world is in mourning following the tragic news that Diego Maradona, one of the sport’s legendary players, has died at the age of 60.

Regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, Maradona was also one of the game’s most colourful characters.

From humble beginnings, Maradona became famous in his native Buenos Aires from a very young age thanks to his extraordinary ability.

He went on to make his professional debut with Argentinos Juniors in 1976 before joining Boca Juniors in 1981.

Maradona then left South America for Europe in 1982, signing for Barcelona for a then-world record £5 million fee.

But it was with Napoli, between 1984-1991, where Maradona cemented his status as a legend of the game.

Napoli have only ever won two Serie A titles in their history - in 1987 and 1990 - and Maradona was responsible for both of them.

During his time in Naples, where he will forever be a hero, Maradona also inspired Argentine to glory at the 1986 World Cup finals in Mexico.

Until Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s period of domination, football fans would have constant arguments over who was the greatest footballer of all time: Maradona or Pele.

The two South Americans famously famous had their spats down the years but the mutual respect was unquestionably there.

And following Maradona’s untimely death, Pele has reacted to the terrible news via social media.

The 80-year-old tweeted: “What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend.

“There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky.”

What a lovely tribute from another true legend of the game.

Within 15 minutes, Pele’s message had already been retweeted over 26,000 times and ‘liked’ by 100,000 accounts.

