Football is in mourning this evening following the devastating news that Diego Maradona has passed away.

Argentina's 1986 World Cup winning hero is considered by many to be the greatest player of all time.

For a generation, it was assumed that nobody would ever come close to matching the diminutive superstar.

Today, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have entered that conversation but there remain very few who can be mentioned in the same breath as the great Diego.

The football legend was a character like no other and he leaves behind an incomparable legacy, as well as many who loved and revered him.

As such, countless figures from around the world, including Gary Lineker and Rio Ferdinand have been paying heartfelt tributes on social media.

It's testament to how many were touched by Maradona's genius.

"My 1st football hero. Few people have impact over generations like this man did. The greatest, the best, the artist," Ferdinand wrote on Twitter.

"By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God," Lineker posted.

Ronaldo has now added his own personal tribute and it reflects just how special a player Maradona was.

"Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician," the Portuguese wrote.

"He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten."

Beautiful words from Ronaldo and ones which will no doubt be echoed by many in the game.

