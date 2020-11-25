Leicester City transfer news: A case of deja-vu as Man Utd circle

When Harry Maguire was sold to Manchester United, it was Caglar Soyuncu who emerged as a cult-hero for Leicester City.

With the England international out of the picture, Soyuncu was able to flourish for the Foxes and had the Guardian purring over his 'admirable assertiveness' while pundits such as Tony Cascarino urged United to sign the Turkish international too.

Well, according to Eurosport, it is something they've discussed.

Indeed, their latest Inside Football column suggests those behind the scenes at Old Trafford have discussed the possibility of bringing the former Freiburg man in to shore up their defence.

Deja-vu, anyone?

While Soyuncu is just one of many names seemingly drawn up by United, you'd have to imagine Leicester being in a strong position here should the reported interest go any further.

Not only have they strengthened to the point where he is no longer guaranteed a starting berth, the player is under contract until 2023 according to Transfermarkt, who rate him at £36m.

The Maguire chase in the summer of 2019 certainly proved Leicester are capable of driving a hard bargain as ended up securing a world-record fee, so move chase for the player would certainly not be easy.

Making only four appearances this season as a result of an injury, it'd be interesting to see if Soyuncu is able to rediscover the form that made him such an important figure last season.

Undoubtedly, there was a drop off in his form as the Foxes crumbled after Project Restart and dropped out of the top four but did average more in the way of tackles and clearances per game last year than Jonny Evans is this season.

Alongside the impressive Wesley Fofana, perhaps there's scope for him to win his place back when he's fully fit.

If he does, and flourishes like last season, perhaps United will come calling again.

