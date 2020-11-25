YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul wants to avenge his brother Logan's defeat to KSI but claims the Brit is too 'scared' to fight him.

The former Disney Channel actor is well on his way to pursuing a career as a professional boxer after stopping AnEsonGib in Miami in January.

Paul returns to the ring to face ex-NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr's exhibition fight this weekend.

In a recent interview, the social media sensation thinks KSI is too afraid to fight him, as he believes he is a better boxer than his older brother Logan.

Speaking to fellow YouTube star Joe Weller on the BT Sport Boxing channel, Jake had this to say: "JJ is f****** scared.

"His fans are going to be watching this interview and being like 'Jake's a f****** idiot, JJ's not scared.'

"We all know deep down, Viddal [Riley] has been in Vegas, Viddal has been around my training camp, Viddal is his coach and he knows the people I've been sparring with.

"At this point, it just doesn't make sense for JJ to do the fight if there's a chance that he will lose because he's on his high horse with his music and doing all this stuff in the UK."

"If there's a chance that KSI will lose, he's not going to do the fight, and there's a big chance he'll lose," he added.

"Everyone knows that I'm a better boxer than Logan, everyone knows that. I took out Gib in the first round when Gib was meant to be this almighty KSI sparring partner where they would go back and forth in brutal brawls.

"Of course, these little boy fans of KSI aren't going to think that their king is scared, but he's s****** himself."

The younger Paul's first foray into boxing came when he took on KSI's younger brother Deji in a white collar bout on the undercard of KSI vs Logan Paul, with the American emerging victorious with a TKO victory in the 5th round.

Having been handed his professional boxing licence, many thought the 23-year-old was taking a step-up in competition when he faced AnEsonGib in Florida, but he passed the challenge with flying colours.

Paul floored Gib three times in the opening round in a decidedly one-sided affair, before he called out his bitter rival in the aftermath of the result in an attempt to regain his family's honour.

His brother Logan was beaten by KSI in a rematch at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles in November last year.

