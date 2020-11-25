Leeds news: Historic achievement played down by journalist

Few would doubt the impact Marcelo Bielsa has had at Leeds United.

The enigmatic Argentine has captured the imagination of a proud footballing city since arriving in 2018 with murals dedicated to him across it.

Finally taking Leeds up to the Premier League and looking relatively safe in it since, his nomination for FIFA's The Best Men's Coach Award seemed like sufficient recognition.

Not for everyone, however.

The Daily Telegraph's Matt Law took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at the likes of Dean Smith, Frank Lampard and Chris Wilder being overlooked.

While it must be said Law acknowledges Bielsa has done an excellent job generally (later writing an article about his comments), he does suggest that only winning promotion at the second attempt isn't worthy of such high praise.

That does seem slightly unfair, though not to do a disservice to some of the names he mentioned.

Frank Lampard did take over in difficult circumstances at Chelsea after the departure of Eden Hazard and the transfer ban, though the Blues had just won the Europa League and finished third.

Smith, meanwhile, only kept Villa up on the last day of the season and there were reports suggesting he was fighting for his future at times.

In fairness, however, the job Wilder did in getting Sheffield United on limited resource to finish ninth is perhaps overlooked.

Still, taking Leeds to promotion was described as historic. For the first time in almost two decades, one of the most traditional teams in the country were able to call themselves a top flight team thanks to him.

They conceded the fewest goals in the division with many of their defenders included in the PFA Championship Team of the Year and also had to deal with the shutdown of football, an unprecedented situation in the modern era.

For that reason alone, Bielsa looks worthy of his nomination.

