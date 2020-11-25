Celtic transfer news: Club open to letting England man join the Bhoys in January

Alarmingly, Celtic have one of the lowest save percentages in the Scottish Premiership this season.

According to FBRef, the champions have saved just 0.654% of the shots on target faced which sees them rank above only Hamilton, Livingston and St. Johnstone.

Conceding ten goals more than Rangers already, The Athletic reported back in July that those behind the scenes at Parkhead were shocked and disappointed when Fraser Forster did not extend his stay in Glasgow.

While Vasilis Barkas did arrive over the course of the summer, Scott Bain is keeping him out of the picture at the moment (starting the last two league games while both have been fit) and neither rank particularly highly when it comes to WhoScored's ratings either.

Indeed, the pair have amassed a 6.61 and a 6.4 rating respectively this season and, while conceding goals may be a team-wide issue, it wasn't long ago Forster was pulling off miracles in the Celtic goal, such as his famous outing against the Gers in the League Cup final.

With that in mind, reports from Eurosport look promising.

They claim that Celtic are keen on a January loan move for Manchester United's Dean Henderson who is reportedly looking to leave on a temporary basis ahead of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament next summer.

For their part, United are said to be very open to allowing him to move to Glasgow, presumably so as not to strengthen a divisional rival with Leeds United among the clubs recently linked.

Having impressed on loan with Sheffield United, the £18m-rated (Transfermarkt) England man could surely prove to be an upgrade were he to spend the rest of the campaign in Scotland.

Last season, he made 97 saves from 129 shots on target attempted at a save rate percentage of 0.752%, a marked improvement on the number Celtic have amassed this season.

Noted for his ability to play out from the back, he'd potentially afford the Bhoys the chance to build attacks from deep as well.

For Celtic, things could be about to get better.

News Now - Sport News