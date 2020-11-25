Diego Maradona: Remembering Maradona's amazing Spurs cameo

Diego Maradona died on Wednesday.

The Argentina icon suffered a fatal heart attack in his native country. He was 60.

Throughout a storied, glittering career, he never moved to an English club.

There were various reports of potential interest throughout his career.

There is the story of him potentially moving to Sheffield United for £400,000. John Ludden, who authored a book titled ‘Maradona’s Adventures in Europe’, claims that the deal was so advanced, tickets were booked for Diego to fly to England and seal the deal.

He didn’t, of course, and the rest is history.

Maradona ended up playing for Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell’s Old Boys, while becoming a genuine icon for his native Argentina.

He inspired the Italian side to two Serie A titles and won the World Cup in 1986.

Maradona was convinced to come to England, specifically north London, in the same year he lifted the biggest trophy in world football, though this was before he had the medal around his neck.

30,000 Tottenham Hotspur fans watched on as Maradona donned the famous white shirt for Ossie Ardiles’ testimonial.

Playing against Inter Milan, take a look at this midfield: Maradona, Glenn Hoddle, Chris Waddle and Ardiles.

There is footage of the game online, and Clive Allen remembers that he had to lend the Argentine his boots before the game!

Waddle was blown away by the performance of the No.10, who even lavished him with praise after the game.

Per talkSPORT, he said: “When we were saying that, Maradona came up to me in the dressing room and shook my hand. And through Ossie’s translation, he said, ‘very good player, he should play in Italy’.

“I thought, ‘Wow, Maradona just said I’m a good player’.”

What an experience for Allen, and for the fans in attendance, who watched on agog as Maradona dazzled in a Spurs shirt.

News Now - Sport News