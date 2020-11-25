Former Barcelona star Arturo Vidal will have been relishing the chance to face Real Madrid again.

Inter Milan met Zinedine Zidane's men in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but the night got off to a difficult start for the Nerazzurri.

Nacho won a penalty for the visitors and Eden Hazard converted to put Real 1-0 up.

However, things got even worse for Vidal on a personal note when he was booked after the half-hour mark.

The Chilean had gone down in the box after tussling with Luka Modric (come on, Arturo) and was infuriated when Anthony Taylor waved play on.

The British referee then proceeded to book the midfielder for dissent.

But that didn't calm things down. Vidal persisted with his protestations and within 10 seconds, he'd been sent for an early bath.

The 33-year-old reacted furiously, getting right up in the referee's face. His feelings towards Real clearly have not dimmed and he totally lost his head in a game when he should have been a key man for Inter.

Taylor might not be the most popular man in the Premier League, but he won't be the toast of Milan tonight either.

