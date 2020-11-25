Diego Maradona is a footballer who transcended his sport.

The Argentina legend made just as many headlines off the pitch as he did on it during his colourful life.

And now the world is in mourning after Maradona passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60.

It could be argued that Mike Tyson was boxing’s equivalent of Maradona.

Like El Diego, Tyson has rarely been out of the headlines since becoming a superstar in the 1980s.

He transcended his sport, too, and it probably won’t come as a shock to hear that the two men got on well.

Tyson has reacted to the news of Maradona’s passing on social media.

“The Hand of God, Maradona has left us,” the boxing icon tweeted. “In 86 we both won our championships.

“They use to compare the two of us. He was one of my hero’s and a friend. I respected him so much.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Classy words there from Iron Mike, whose tribute is going viral.

Tyson was one of the guests on ‘La Noche del 10’, an Argentine TV show hosted by Maradona in 2005.

The boxing legend was one of a handful of world-famous guests. Other notable interviewees included Pele, who has also paid tribute to Maradona, and Fidel Castro.

Tyson, 54, returns to the ring this weekend when he goes head-to-head against 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr.

