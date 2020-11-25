Tottenham latest news: Daniel Levy worked his transfer magic

Daniel Levy is sometimes criticised for the way in which he runs Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite recent success, the comparative lack of spending compared to the other big boys in the Premier League and the decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino have been a few of the touch points recently.

Still, it's hard to argue against Spurs' business this summer which now sees them sit atop the Premier League and reports from Football.London shed further insight into some of the work the Spurs chief did this summer.

They claim that after Gareth Bale had sensationally arrived back in North London after seven years away with Real Madrid, Levy moved quickly to renegotiate his loan deal.

Indeed, Spurs are only believed to be paying around 40% of his wages and, if that wasn't enough, Levy's intervention seemingly saved them more money.

With the Welshman - rated at £22.5m by Transfermarkt - injured upon his return, it is said that the Tottenham chairman restructured the arrangement so the club didn't pay a penny until he actually started playing for them again.

Bale officially signed for Tottenham on the 19th September but didn't make his debut until little under a month later when he came on during the infamous 3-3 draw with West Ham on the 18th of October.

So, with four weeks between his arrival and his second debut, saving 40% of a reported £600k-per-week over that period would have saved around £960k.

Given some of the financial news Spurs have recently reported in that they've recorded a loss of £63.9m, little wins (in football terms) like that are surely invaluable.

While it has been a reasonably slow start to his second coming, Bale has proven it at elite level for much of the past decade.

By getting Madrid to essentially allow him to train with Spurs and get up to speed for free, the club may have saved themselves almost £1m for the pleasure.

