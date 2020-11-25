Liverpool news: Joel Matip opens up on fixture schedule

The unprecedented level of fixture scheduling this season has been something raised by Jurgen Klopp often.

Whether it be his comments after the draw with Manchester City prior to the international break or his outburst against Sky Sports following the recent win over Leicester, it's fair to say the German isn't happy.

Not that he's alone.

Indeed, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola have also expressed their frustration on the matter, with the footballing calendar having to play catch-up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another Liverpool man has also recently given his thoughts on the subject.

Speaking to the club's official website prior to the meeting with Atalanta earlier this evening, Joel Matip revealed how difficult the gruelling schedule in the Champions League has been.

With group stage match days coming weekly outside of international breaks, Liverpool had already lost the services of Fabinho while playing in European competition when the Brazilian went off injured against FC Midtjylland earlier in the campaign.

''It’s a really tough schedule but we have to deal with it. We have to make the best of it,'' said Matip.

''There will be some tough games but it’s the only way how it goes and everybody is happy we have the chance to play in the Champions League. It will be intense.''

Dealing with it is exactly what Liverpool are doing.

Unbeaten since October despite losing Joe Gomez to a long-term ailment along the way, the club aren't thought to be ready to make a rash decision in the transfer market and would rather focus on finding internal solutions.

That kind of character typifies what makes them champions. When the chips are down, the mentality to push through has brought the club great success historically and also been evident during Klopp's reign, such as the famous 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-final.

While questions over the amount of football played are arguably justified when looking at the number of muscle injuries Premier League teams have picked up already, the situation still must be dealt with.

As ever, Liverpool are doing exactly that.

News Now - Sport News