Liverpool backed to "throw" new deal at star who could depart next summer

Liverpool are facing up to the prospect of losing Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Netherlands international has a contract that expires at the end of the season.

He was linked with a move away in the summer transfer window, with Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona interested in taking him to the Camp Nou.

Wijnaldum remains a key member of Liverpool’s squad, though, playing in every single Premier League game thus far this term.

But The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent claims that the club are resigned to him moving on a free transfer in the summer, as he is available to sign a pre-contract with a foreign club in the January transfer window.

Nevertheless, Paul Robinson, the former Premier League goalkeeper, believes that Liverpool will be desperate to convince him to stay at Anfield.

Wijnaldum joined the club from Newcastle United following their relegation in 2016 and has gone on to win both the Premier League and the Champions League on Merseyside.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: “If Wijnaldum went in the summer they would have been really short on Sunday. He proved against Leicester that he is still a top-class player.

“There was a big onus on his shoulders because of the injuries Liverpool have had and you can see that if he was to leave at the end of the season he would leave a huge hole.

“Liverpool will throw another contract at him and try to get him to sign because if he does leave they will need to find a replacement.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Wijnaldum has emerged as perhaps Liverpool’s best midfield player.

He is more dynamic than Jordan Henderson and more attacking than Fabinho, making him the perfect foil for both.

Having gone down to the Championship with the Magpies, it is amazing that he become such an integral part of this Liverpool team.

To lose him for nothing would be a bitter blow, as his profile is so difficult to replace.

Robinson is right; Liverpool should be doing everything they can to convince him to stay.

