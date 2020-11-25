Everton eyeing Spurs trio ahead of January window

Everton were busy in the summer transfer window.

They spent almost £70m making the moves required to strengthen the squad and give Carlo Ancelotti the group of players needed to make a real impact in the Premier League.

Not only James Rodriguez arrive in a headline-grabbing acquisition, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure further strengthened the midfield, while Ben Godfrey came in to bolster the defence, along with Niels Nkounkou, and Robin Olsen was signed to provide support to Jordan Pickford in goal.

A fine start to the season, in which the Toffees ever so briefly went top of the table, has been somewhat dampened by their recent form, in which they lost three games in a row.

A win over Fulham last time out has gone a long way to righting the ship, though, and it appears that the Toffees already have eyes on the January transfer window.

Football Insider reports that the club are eyeing up three Tottenham Hotspur stars ahead of the winter market.

They are keeping tabs on the trio of Dele Alli, Harry Winks, and Paulo Gazzaniga, with all three having slipped down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho.

Alli has played just twice in the Premier League this season; Winks has made four appearances, and Gazzaniga has yet to feature following the signing of Joe Hart as back-up to Hugo Lloris.

With Everton set to focus on loan deals and cheap transfers, they could well be able to snaffle away at least one.

It remains to be seen if Spurs would be willing to do business with a potential top-four rival, but they are set to keep an eye on developments over the coming weeks as the window looms.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This doesn’t really make sense from a Spurs perspective.

While Alli and Winks may not be in the team at the moment, sending them to Everton, be it on loan or on permanent transfers, is directly strengthening a league rival.

There is also no guarantee they would actually play but they remain useful members of Jose Mourinho’s squad.

Spurs, after all, are fighting on multiple fronts, namely the Premier League, and the Europa League, while they have also reached the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

Having Winks, Gazzaniga, and Alli in their squad is more beneficial than not.

News Now - Sport News