Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas has requested that all football clubs across the world retire the No. 10 shirt in honour of Diego Maradona.

The Argentine legend sadly passed away on Wednesday in Buenos Aires after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Since the tragic news was announced, the footballing world has been paying tribute to one of the greatest players the beautiful game has ever seen.

Maradona single-handedly guided Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986 and was also the key man behind Napoli's two Serie A title wins in 1986/87 and 1989/90.

We may never see a player quite like Maradona again and Villas-Boas wants his iconic No. 10 jersey retired from the sport as a whole.

“Maradona yes it is tough news, I would like FIFA to retire the No.10 shirt in all competitions, for all teams," Villas-Boas said after Marseille's 2-0 defeat to FC Porto in the Champions League, per Mirror.

“It would be the best homage we could do for him. He is an incredible loss for the world of football.”

Maradona's No. 10 shirt has already been retired at Napoli and the Italian side's stadium will also now be renamed in his honour.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news late last night, posting to his 2.2 million Twitter followers: "Confirmed. Napoli stadium ‘San Paolo’ will be re-named in honour of Diego Armando Maradona."

Maradona tributes have poured in from every single corner of the Earth in the aftermath of Wednesday's tragic news.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola paid his respects after his side defeated Olympiakos 1-0 in the Champions League last night.

The Spaniard said: “There was a banner in Argentina one year ago that I read, that said: ‘No matter what you have done with your life Diego, what matters is what you have done for our lives.’

“He gave a lot of joy and he made football better. What he did for Napoli and for Argentina in 1986 was something unbelievable.

“Rest in peace and on behalf of Manchester City a big hug for all his family.”

