On Wednesday, the world was rocked by the news that Diego Armando Maradona had passed away at the age of 60.

The Argentine is regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, partly due to his superhuman performances at the 1986 World Cup.

Maradona's individual campaign in Mexico just over 34 years ago is without question the greatest ever seen at a major international tournament.

He practically won world football's most coveted trophy single-handedly, directly contributing to 10 of Argentina's 14 goals (5 goals, 5 assists) scored at the 1986 World Cup.

Maradona notched both of La Albiceleste's goals in the 2-1 quarter-final victory over England, before doing the exact same in the 2-0 semi-final win against Belgium.

In the final itself, Maradona failed to find the back of the net, but he ran the show from his attacking-midfield position and assisted Argentina's winning goal against West Germany.

It really was a campaign like no other. Never before - or since - has a footballer guided his respective country to World Cup glory virtually on their own.

Argentina's team as a whole in 1986 was pretty darn average, but in Maradona, they possessed a unique talent and his highlights from that tournament are an absolute joy to watch.

Goals, assists, making fellow world-class professionals look like Sunday League players, the Buenos Aires-born maestro produced it all on the biggest sporting stage of all.

Maradona at the 1986 World Cup

The stadiums across Mexico were Maradona's playgrounds back in 1986.

No one could lay a glove on him legally and his second goal against England is still seen by many as the finest the beautiful game has ever seen.

Maradona picked the ball up near the halfway line and proceeded to dribble through pretty much the entirety of the Three Lions team - including the 'keeper - before slotting the ball into the net.

Maradona vs England

Magic, pure footballing magic.

