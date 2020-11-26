Spurs eyeing in-form Bundesliga star despite new arrival

Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed an excellent summer transfer window as they finally solved a major issue in the squad.

Harry Kane has, after all, been spending the majority of his time at Spurs ploughing a lone furrow, with no support behind him.

He would play whenever he was fit, as Spurs repeatedly tried and failed to recruit a back-up striker.

Carlos Vinicius was recruited this summer, arriving on loan from Benfica, and he offers Jose Mourinho another option when he decides to rest the England skipper.

He has already played three times in the Europa League, and made his debut in the Premier League against West Bromwich Albion earlier this month.

Nevertheless, it appears that Spurs could still be in the market for a striker signing.

Calciomercato reports that they “think” of the signing of Jean-Philippe Mateta, the Mainz striker.

It is not clear if the deal would take place in January or the summer but he has been in superb form for Mainz thus far this season.

In a poor team – they have won just once – he has scored seven goals in eight Bundesliga games and also registered one assist.

In their one win, a 3-1 triumph over Freiburg, Mateta scored all three goals.

He is valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt and the 23-year-old has a contract that runs until 2023.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be a truly ace signing for Spurs.

Mateta is excellent, he’s young, and he has a proper eye for goal.

In total, he has scored 27 goals in 63 games for the German side and was also electric for AC Le Havre before his move to Germany too.

While in France, he netted 19 goals in 37 games for the Ligue 2 club and he is developing and growing as a player all the time.

Moving to Spurs, where he could learn from the world-class Kane, would be the next logical step in his career trajectory.

