Lewis Hamilton has already won this year’s Drivers’ World Championship, but he seemingly still has a surprise in store for fans – his salary.

The latest eye-watering salaries of every driver on the grid have been revealed in the all-new 2020 edition of ‘Business Book GP’. The publication monitors the finances of the sport annually and in detail.

Having taken first place on the track this year, Hamilton rightfully sits at the top of the earnings table too. He takes home $76m from 2020 and is expected to earn another $16m from endorsements across the year.

In second place, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel takes home $57m after this year’s racing. The German is currently 13th place in the racing standings this year, though, which may lead Ferrari to question whether they are getting enough of a return on their sizeable investment.

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo takes third place in terms of earnings. The 31-year-old Renault driver will earn $32m, ahead of fourth place Max Verstappen on $26m.

Notably, Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas earns just a fraction of the Englishman’s pay packet. Bottas picks up $15m and is the fifth-highest earner on the grid.

Another Brit has made his mark on the earnings table too. Lando Norris now picks up $2.4 from McLaren, reflecting his promise in the sport. Some are already asking whether the young British racer could be the successor to Hamilton’s sporting throne.

Next year he will be joined by top tier earner, Ricciardo, who is making the move from Renault to McLaren. They could be a formidable racing duo.

The pair have already seem to have hit it off too, sharing plenty of banter in their overlapping Sky Sports interviews.

Take a look below to the see the pair making life hard for the Sky Sports F1 team.

Take a look at the earnings of every driver below:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): $76M

2. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari): $57M

3. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault): $32M

4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing): $26M

5. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes): $15M

6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): $15M

7. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo): $10M

8. Carlos Sainz (McLaren): $7M

9. Sergio Perez (Racing Point): $6M

10. Esteban Ocon (Renault): $6M

11. Romain Grosjean (Haas): $3.2M

12. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): $3.2M

13. Alex Albon (Red Bull): $3.2M

14. Lando Norris (McLaren): $2.4M

15. Lance Stroll (Racing Point): $2.4M

16. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri): $2.4M

17. Daniil Kvyat (Alpha Tauri): $2.4M

18. George Russell (Williams): $1.2M

19. Nicholas Latifi (Williams): $1.2M

20. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo): $800K

