Spurs rocked by injury blow as derby double-header looms

Tottenham Hotspur started a horror run of fixtures in the best possible way.

At the weekend, they beat Manchester City 2-0 in north London, but they are now preparing to take on Chelsea and Arsenal in succession in the Premier League.

They will also take on Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday while playing LASK next week.

But they are battling a number of injury issues, namely that of Toby Alderweireld.

The Belgium international has been central to Spurs’ form this season, making playing in all of their last six games, with the club keeping three clean sheets in their last four league games.

However, he pulled up during the win over City, being substituted in the 81st minute, to be replaced by Joe Rodon.

And it appears that he is now set to miss the next two games.

The London Evening Standard reports that Alderweireld has sustained a groin injury and, while there is a hope that the injury is not severe, he will miss the encounters with both Ludogorets and Chelsea.

It opens the door to Rodon potentially starting against Chelsea, while Japhet Tanganga is also said to be in contention to play versus the Bulgarian side.

That will boost manager Jose Mourinho, who also has Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier to call upon. Ben Davies is also capable of playing at centre-back.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

While it is undoubtedly good news that Alderweireld’s injury isn’t serious, it is a real blow for him to be missing from the side for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian’s calm presence and sweeping abilities were on full display against City and both were central to Spurs’ win.

Without him, Mourinho may have to alter his game plan, with no other player able to distribute from defence quite so effectively.

There is the depth in the squad to cover him – the Ludogorets game should be three points regardless of the defence selected – but having a player of his experience in such a big game is always preferable.

Spurs will need to find a solution to his absence quickly if they want to take three points away from west London.

