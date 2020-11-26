Saturday’s upcoming boxing fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr has been dubbed a circus by most boxing fans, albeit a very entertaining one.

Now, the world’s highest-paid movie star – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – has had his say on the match-up.

Reports suggest that pre-fight sales of the Tyson versus Jones pay-per-view are record-breaking, making it one of the most anticipated fights of the decade.

In response to the figures, Tyson posted on Instagram: “Numbers don’t lie. Haters are mad they can’t get numbers like this. Saturday will be a day of reckoning. @royjonesjrofficial you better be ready."

The Rock responded: “F*** yes. Congrats in advance my brother. ‘do not go gentle’ 💪”

The pay-per-view event on Saturday night will cost $50 in the US and £20 here in the UK, which has certainly angered plenty of fans worldwide.

Many fans are discussing whether an ‘Exhibition Bout’ – as this one is being billed – can be worth top-dollar PPV prices. The fighters will box two-minute rounds, rather than the usual three minutes and their ability to provide an entertaining fight is being questioned by experts throughout the sport.

On his BBC 5 Live podcast, popular boxing journalist Steve Bunce said he was 'disappointed that some people are trying to sell this as a real fight.'

He added: “It’s not. It’s a phenomenal carnival. It’s about as good as a carnival gets. If you’re going to grab a couple of boxers from the last 35 years, you can’t grab a couple of higher profile boxers. It’s a freak show, but it’s a fun freak show.”

With the two fighters now into their 50s, many expect the referee to be very eager to stop the fight, or to give both men plenty of chance to rest wherever possible. As a result, paying fans may not get to see the level of competitive fighting they’re used to on a big night of heavyweight boxing.

Having said that, after seeing Mike Tyson's recent body transformation and his training footage, it's still clear and obvious he can hang when it comes to boxing.

