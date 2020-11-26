The football world is mourning the loss of the great Diego Maradona. The Argentine has passed away, aged 60.

Maradona was like no other both on the pitch and off it.

With the iconic No.10 on the back of his shirt, he transcended an entire city when he led Napoli to two Serie A title and the UEFA Cup.

He was a hero in his country, too.

He featured in four World Cup and almost single-handedly won the biggest trophy in football for his country in 1986.

Following his sad death, many have called Maradona the greatest of all time.

But is that the case?

Well, a vote has taken place on Ranker.com to crown the best ‘soccer player of all time.’ At the time of writing, the ranking has received almost 4 million votes.

Let’s take a look at the top 25:

25 - Raul

24 - Luis Figo

23 - Manuel Neuer

22 - George Best

21 - Roberto Baggio

20 - Gerd Muller

19 - Lev Yashin

18 - Pele

17 - Johan Cruyff

16 - Roberto Carlos

15 - Xavi

14 - Steven Gerrard

13 - David Beckham

12 - Neymar

11 - Carles Puyol

10 - Andres Iniesta

9 - Thierry Henry

8 - Gianluigi Buffon

7 - Luka Modric

6 - Ronaldinho

5 - Zinedine Zidane

4 - Ronaldo

3 - Lionel Messi

2 - Cristiano Ronaldo

1 - Diego Maradona

So, four million fans have spoken and Maradona is the greatest to have ever played the game.

Who are we to argue?

This isn’t the time or place to create and Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi argument but the Portuguese edges out Maradona’s compatriot to finish runner-up.

Brazilian Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldinho make up an incredible top-six.

Rather surprisingly, 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric finds himself at No.7, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, Thierry Henry and Andres Iniesta completing the top 10.

There are some shocks in the list, though.

Pele all the way down in 18th stands out. The likes of Roberto Carlos, Steven Gerrard, David Beckham and Carles Puyol all rank higher.

Argue all you like about 25th-2nd but this is about Maradona.

He’s been voted the greatest player of all time.

RIP GOAT.

